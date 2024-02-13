Aecom adds to Manchester team

Stephen Kenny

Aecom has appointed Stephen Kenny as project management director in its Manchester office, working alongside director Matthew Gerken, having both joined from RPS..

Stephen Kenny joins Aecom after more than four years at RPS, where he served as associate director and most recently as director in its project management, cost and building consultancy unit.

At Aecom, he will join fellow project management director Neil Stubbs in leading a team of 30 people in Manchester and support the company’s growth ambitions in the region’s commercial and residential sectors.

His previous experience at RPS includes leading project management for Logik Developments’ £120m scheme to deliver 355 homes off Chester Road, Manchester. He also supported Peel L&P’s Wirral Waters regeneration project, working closely with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to transform the 500-acre site.

Matthew Gerken joined Aecom from RSP last summer. In his role as director, he is responsible for shaping business development and recruitment.

Jonathan Moore, director and head of project, programme and cost management (PPC) in the north at Aecom, said: “Stephen and Matthew’s appointments are more than simply strengthening our team – they are a statement of intent. They’re both excellent operators and are well-recognised not just in the region, but within the built environment sector as a whole.

“We’re ambitious in the work that we want to deliver – supported by the scale, culture and technical expertise of the wider Aecom family in the UK and across the world. This means enhancing our team of specialists at every opportunity as we continue to support private developers and local authorities across the North to achieve their ambitions – including decarbonising their portfolios. Stephen brings a wealth of technical excellence and I know he will join Matt in hitting the ground running.”

