Ainscough chief to chair crane interest group

Peter Gibbs

Peter Gibbs was new to the crane hire business when he joined Ainscough in 2018. He previously worked in distribution and logistics and served 16 years with the British Armed Forces, during which time he commanded helicopter units.

Construction Plant-hire Association chief executive Kevin Minton said: “The crane interest group is one of the most influential industry bodies in this sector. Peter’s knowledge, experience and position will undoubtedly augment the work of the group for the benefit of the construction industry.”

Peter Gibbs said: “This appointment is a great honour and I look forward to using my role to further the interests of our industry to key stakeholders.”

