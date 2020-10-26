Ainscough gets old QHSE director back

John Lowton

John Lowton had been with Ainscough for 30 years when he left in 2014. He was briefly self-employed before joining up with Duncan Salt at tower crane firm Wolffkran as senior safety manager.

He joined Ainscough aged 16 in 1984 as an apprentice, later becoming the operator of Aincough’s very biggest cranes, the telescopic LTM 11000D and lattice boom LGD1500. By 2000, he had moved into contract lift management and became health & safety director in 2009.

“Working at Ainscough has always been dear to my heart and this recent opportunity to return has been more than welcome,” he said. “I feel this is my homecoming and to be back part of the team at such an exciting time in the history of the company is the ‘jewel in the crown’ for me. I am looking forward to the challenge and making a difference.”

Ainscough chief executive Peter Gibbs said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome John back to Ainscough. Throughout his career, he has shown a commitment to developing new QHSE and training measures, many of which help underpin the Make the Safe Choice culture that is so important to us as a business. He will no doubt have gained further experience in the past few years that will also prove valuable in developing increasingly robust and safe working methods. John coming back into the Ainscough fold is excellent news for Ainscough, and we all look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”

