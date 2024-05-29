Akela Construction appoints new managing director

Robert Ogg

Robert Ogg joins Akela with more than 30 years of industry experience across both the civil engineering and building sectors.

He has previously been managing director of Scottish infrastructure works for Morgan Sindall and led frameworks and projects for Balfour Beatty,. Most recently, he was the UK national frameworks director at Robertson Group for five years.

With his knowledge of framework mechanisms and procurement routes, he will be expected to identify new opportunities for Akela across the civil engineering, renewables and energy sectors. He previously led the BAA Scottish airports framework and played a role assisting the Scottish government in the creation of the Scotland civil engineering framework.

Robert Ogg said: “Akela Construction has established itself as a trusted partner of choice for civil engineering and groundworks solutions, making it an exciting time to join the team. With self-delivery being at the fore of everything that Akela do, I will continue to ensure that projects are completed to the highest standards of quality and efficiency for our clients.

“I look forward to developing the strong client relationships that are already in place as well as introducing new ones that will further strengthen our pipeline and realise the business’ vision.”

Mark Markey, managing director of Akela Group, said: “Robert’s extensive experience will be vital in supporting our business growth. He will further develop our existing client relationships within the housing sector and play a pivotal role in our group strategy, which is focused on expansion into new and developing sectors.”

