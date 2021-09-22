Akela expands into England

Akela has aspirations to go nationwide

Akela has set up a north of England base at Moorfield Business Park in Leeds as the first step of a UK-wide expansion plan.

Akela Group, founded in 2003, currently operates only in Scotland. It has 300 employees and in the year to August 2020 turned over £28m (down from £38m the previous year).

The Leeds team is led by construction manager Martin Leahy, who has joined from Roberston Group and has previously worked for Laing O’Rourke and Kier in Leeds.

Group company Akela Ground Engineering has completed its first contract in the region – in Knaresborough – and is now tendering for a variety of new housing and commercial build contracts throughout Yorkshire.

Akela Group managing director Mark Markey said: “We are seeing increased levels of demand for the wide range of ground engineering and civil engineering services, particularly in the north of England and we are well placed to meet that growing demand. The opening of the Leeds hub presents an excellent growth opportunity for the Akela Group and it will bring an abundance of employment opportunities and economic benefits to the region and beyond.”

