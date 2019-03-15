Alberta funds expansion of its busiest highway

Deerfoot Trail is Calgary’s most used north-south vehicle corridor, carrying an average of 175,000 vehicles every day. The province is adding both northbound and southbound lanes to a 21km stretch between Beddington Trail and Anderson/Bow Bottom Trail, to improve traffic flow and ease congestion. Multiple interchanges will also be upgraded to reduce commuting times at key bottlenecks.

“Deerfoot Trail is the busiest road in Alberta, and a vital artery for Calgary,” said minister of transportation Brian Mason. “It has become increasingly congested, and everyone who drives this road will appreciate this expansion plan. We want commuters to spend less time in traffic, and more time with their families and loved ones.”

Mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi added: “These improvements to Deerfoot Trail have been long awaited by Calgarians. This substantial investment from the Government of Alberta will go a long way in improving the traffic flow and safety on a roadway that is used by thousands of Calgarians every day.”

The expansion builds upon work already under way to immprove traffic flow on Deerfoot Trail. In early 2019, the province issued a request for proposals for engineering of a new ‘intelligent transportation system’ to help ease congestion by employing variable speed limit technology and new message boards to alert commuters of expected travel times and incidents ahead.