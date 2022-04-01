Amey and Bear picked for Scottish road maintenance

Minister for transport Jenny Gilruth

The unit in the north west will be operated by Bear Scotland while the north east unit will be run by Amey OW.

The new contracts, worth more than £1.27bn in total will begin on 16th August 2022. They will run for at least eight years, with a potential extension of up to four years.

Minister for transport Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m pleased to name the preferred bidders for these new contracts, which will bring improved levels of service to the trunk road network in the north west and north east of Scotland.

“The improved resilience measures in these contracts aim to ensure consistent, predictable and reliable journeys for road users. The contracts also take into account the Scottish government’s climate change and sustainability targets.

"Around 650 operational and professional jobs will be supported by these contracts and local firms are also set to benefit through the wider supply chain.

"I look forward to seeing these contracts help our operating companies to deliver a high quality trunk road maintenance service."

