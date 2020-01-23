Amey chief re-shapes her team

Andy Halsall (left) and Craig McGilvray

Amanda Fisher was promoted to chief executive in December 2019 from the position of managing director of Amey’s Facilities Management, Defence and Justice business.

She has recruited former Balfour Beatty managing director Craig McGilvray to take over her old job.

Craig McGilvray ran Balfour Beatty’s gas and water division for four years before moving to specialist contractor Façade & Glazing Solutions (FGS) in February 2019 to be its chief executive. FGS collapsed into administration earlier this month, leaving Mr McGilvray in need of a new job after less than a year in charge.

Meanwhile, David McLoughlin, managing director for Amey Utilities, has left the company. He has been replaced by Andy Halsall, a former business improvement director at Mitie.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk