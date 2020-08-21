Amey cleans up for Highways England

From 1st November 2020, Amey will provide building maintenance, cleaning and asset management services for 40 Highways England sites including offices, regional operational centres, traffic officer outstations and one highway maintenance depot.

Amey already provides these services for the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Justice and more than 200 schools across the UK.

Amey Secure Infrastructure managing director Craig McGilvray said: “Our understanding of facilities and estate management across critical infrastructure and public services means we are perfectly placed to deliver true value by maintaining, developing and improving Highways England’s operational estate.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk