Amey gets five-year extension for Staffordshire highways

Amey has been looking after Staffordshire’s 6,000km of highways since 2014, having acquired Enterprise, the council’s previous contractor, the year before.

The five-year extension, from October 2024 to 2029, comes with an extra £30m for the next two years.

David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Good, well-maintained roads are important for the council, for residents, for businesses and for growing our local economy. That is why we’ve invested an extra £15m this year and will be doing so again over the next two years with an extra £30m on top of normal annual funding.

“We have worked in partnership with Amey for almost 10 years and together we have not only worked on highways maintenance and operations, but also successfully delivered over £100m of large transport infrastructure projects, such as Stafford western access route, supporting the creation of over 12,000 new jobs and more than 10,000 new homes.”

Peter Anderson, Amey’s managing director for transport infrastructure, added: “Our partnership with Staffordshire County Council has developed over the years to ensure we continually improve and deliver for local communities, and we’re delighted to be able to extend our relationship for another five years.”

