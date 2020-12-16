Amey in for Trent cycle bridge

The £9.2m project, funded by the government’s Transforming Cities Fund, will be delivered by Nottingham City Council, working with Nottinghamshire County Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council.

The proposed structure will link the Waterside residential development and Colwick Country Park. The area under consideration for the bridge is to the east of Lady Bay Bridge and would connect the Trentside path at Lady Bay on the south bank to the Waterside regeneration area on the north bank. A river-side walkway for pedestrians and cyclists has also been proposed, integrating with Nottingham’s existing cyclepath network.

The plan is to have the bridge built by spring 2023.

Councillor Adele Williams, portfolio holder for transport at Nottingham City Council, said: “The bridge is a key component in the Waterside Regeneration area, providing infrastructure to encourage walking and cycling, including linking to the city’s existing cycling corridors.”

Amey Consulting managing director Alex Gilbert said: “Bridge design is a core strength of Amey Consulting and we will provide the city council with a practical, sustainable and deliverable infrastructure design. Furthermore, our expertise in asset management means that minimising future maintenance costs to the city council will be a key focus.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk