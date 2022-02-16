Amey recruits municipal director

George Pargeter

George Pargeter joins Amey as local authority business director, with responsibility for contracts in Staffordshire, Kent, Trafford and Surrey, as well as Amey’s UK-wide traffic management team.

He joins Amey from a 27-year career at Balfour Beatty, where he was most recently project director for the southeast. He was responsible for schemes on behalf of National Highways, such as the A21 Tonbridge to Pembury, M20 Project Brock and Lower Thames Crossing pre-enabling work.

Having managed a wide range of civil engineering projects in the UK and internationally, he has worked with national and local government agencies throughout his career.

Andy Denman, Amey’s director of highways and bins, said: “With a wealth of experience and knowledge of the highways industry, George brings with him new approaches to providing more efficient services, which will deliver greater social impact and environmental benefits to our clients, customers and communities.”

George Pargeter added: “Wrestling with stretched budgets, increasing customer expectations, delivering net zero targets amongst many others, this is an opportune time for the private and public sector to collaborate and develop innovative approaches to tackling and overcoming future policy and political developments.”

