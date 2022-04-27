Amey starts Walsall streetlight conversion

Walsall street lighting

Amey will convert 23,000 streetlights across Walsall to light emitting diodes (LED) with a central monitoring system (CMS), that starts this month.

The new lighting system will be able to control light output according to local need and is expected to reduce energy consumption.

The current annual carbon emission from Walsall’s street lighting is 7,715 tonnes. Following conversion to LED and CMS, the annual carbon emissions are estimated to be 2,589 tonnes.

Amey account director Nick Powell said: “We know from experience that these works will save on average in excess of 60% energy usage for the council, reducing costs as well as saving thousands of tons of carbon emission involved in generating electricity.”

Walsall Council director of place and environment Dave Brown said: “Conversion of streetlights to LED and CMS control forms an integral strand of the Walsall Council climate emergency action plan 2020-2025. The fault reporting facilities within the CMS will further reduce the need for on-site routine maintenance checks and therefore ongoing maintenance costs. As well as these benefits, by investing to save now, we are protecting the public purse for the future.”

