Amey warms to rubberised asphalt

Before and after Amey applied Roadmender's mastic asphalt

Earlier this year, Amey Streets Ahead, Sheffield City Council’s highway maintenance contractor, laid a trial section to repair a road in Sheffield.

The rubber-modified road surfacing material was supplied by local manufacturer Roadmender Asphalt Ltd. The mix contains old lorry tyres – nine worn HGV tyres to every tonne of asphalt laid.

Because of the rubber content, it is sticky but flowable when heated up. Once poured into a pothole or crack, it spreads beyond the edges and binds to the surface making it watertight, flowing into cracks and cavities.

Amey principal operations manager Dave Lawrence said: “We chose a very challenging road with a significant amount of surface cracking to test out this product. We have checked the road regularly since and found that it has done very well. The product’s durability, and the speed with which it can be applied will enable us to make noticeably improved repairs to roads and pavements across Sheffield in the future.”

He added: “We will continue to monitor the performance of this material on the test site throughout the winter, which will be more challenging, and if all goes well, we hope to use it on specific roads and pavements in the future.”

