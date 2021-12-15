  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed December 15 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Amey wins Manchester Metrolink work

Amey wins Manchester Metrolink work

15 hours Amey has won two contracts as part of Transport for Greater Manchester’s Metrolink capacity improvement programme (MCIP) to improve power supply infrastructure and expand a depot.

Amey will design and build three new traction power substations at Collyhurst, Heaton Park and Hagside, which are due to be completed in early 2023.

It will also, under a separate contract, expand Metrolink’s Queens Road depot to increase capacity. The works, also to be completed in early 2023, involve installing new and moving existing stabling roads (a place where trams are parked when not in use), installing and modifying overhead line equipment (OLE) and improving telecoms.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »