Amey wins Manchester Metrolink work

Amey will design and build three new traction power substations at Collyhurst, Heaton Park and Hagside, which are due to be completed in early 2023.

It will also, under a separate contract, expand Metrolink’s Queens Road depot to increase capacity. The works, also to be completed in early 2023, involve installing new and moving existing stabling roads (a place where trams are parked when not in use), installing and modifying overhead line equipment (OLE) and improving telecoms.

