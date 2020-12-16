AmeySRM prepares for M6 bridge lifts

Improvement works at M6 junction 19

AmeySRM, a joint venture of Amey and Sir Robert McAlpine, is building a new bridge through the existing roundabout and over of the M6.

The improved M6 junction 19 will tie into the A556 Knutsford to Bowdon bypass which opened three years ago.

AmeySRM has a £43m contract with Highways England.

In January the motorway will be closed for two weekends – beginning on Friday 15th January and again on Friday 22nd January – to enable 36 bridge beams, each weighing 90 tonnes, to be craned into place over the northbound and southbound carriageways.

Foundations have been put in place by Bauer, whose subcontract requires 124 abutment continuous flight auger (CFA) piles to be installed (62 per abutment) and 60 pier rotary bored piles.

Photos here show progress over the last few weeks.

The new bridge is set to open in summer 2021.

Photos showing progress over the last few weeks in construction of the bridge support columns in the central reservation and verges off the hard shoulders

(Photos © Copyright 360photosurvey.com 2020 all rights reserved)

How the finished project might look

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk