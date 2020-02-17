Andrew Scott to the fore in £1bn Welsh framework

Andrews Scott Ltd is the only contractor to win a place in all six of the higher value (£1.5m+) lots, competing at the top end against national contractors 10 or 20 times its size. In the lot for projects valued at £15m+, Andrew Scott was chosen ahead of the likes of BAM, Vinci and Kier, who had to make do with a reserve spot.
It success in the framework is likely to fuel further growth for the 150-year-old company, which saw its turnover rise from £37m in the year to June 2018 to nearly £58m in fiscal 2019. Its board of directors includes former rugby international Jonathan Davies.
The South West Wales regional contractors framework has been procured by Carmarthenshire County Council, in association with Ceredigion County Council, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and Swansea Council.
The framework will be used by public sector organisations across the region for construction projects of all sizes over the coming years.
The framework is split across 10 individual value-banded and geographic lots.
The selected contractors in each lot are listed below
Lot 1 – West (Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys) up to £750k (total lot value: £17m)
- John Weaver (Contractors)
- T Richard Jones (Betws)
- Lloyd & Gravell
- WRW Construction
- WB Griffiths & Son
- TAD Builders
- Lewis Construction Llanelli
- Jones Brothers (Henllan)
Lot 2 – East (Neath Port Talbot and Swansea) up to £750k (total lot value £3.2m)
- John Weaver (Contractors)
- WRW Construction
- TAD Builders
- T Richard Jones (Betws)
- Jones Brothers (Henllan)
Lot 3 – West £750k-£1.5m (total lot value £40.6m)
- Lloyd & Gravell
- Tycroes Group
- T Richard Jones (Betws)
- John Weaver (Contractors)
- WB Griffiths & Son
- WRW Construction
- TAD Builders
- Jones Brothers (Henllan)
Lot 4 – East £750k-£1.5m (total lot value £2.7m)
- Tycroes Group
- John Weaver (Contractors)
- WRW Construction
- TAD Builders
- T Richard Jones (Betws)
- Jones Brothers (Henllan)
Lot 5 – West £1.5m- £5m (total lot value £246m)
- Tycroes Group
- John Weaver (Contractors)
- WRW Construction
- T Richard Jones (Betws)
- Andrew Scott
- Interserve Construction
- Lloyd & Gravell
- Morganstone Construction
Lot 6 – East £1.5m- £5m (total lot value £37m)
- Tycroes Group
- John Weaver (Contractors)
- WRW Construction
- T Richard Jones (Betws)
- Andrew Scott
- Interserve Construction
- Morganstone Construction
Lot 7 – West £5m-£9m (total lot value £167m)
- Andrew Scott
- Interserve Construction
- Lloyd & Gravell
- BAM Construction
- Vinci Construction UK
- Kier Western
- Morgan Sindall
- Wynne Construction
Lot 8 – East £5m-£9m (total lot value £44m)
- WRW Construction
- Andrew Scott
- Interserve Construction
- BAM Construction
- Vinci Construction UK
- Kier Western
- Morgan Sindall
- Wynne Construction
Lot 9 – £9m-£15m (total lot value £197m)
- Andrew Scott
- Vinci Construction UK
- Kier Western
- Bouygues UK
- Willmott Dixon Construction
Lot 10 – £15m and above (total lot value £243m)
- Andrew Scott
- Interserve Construction
- Morgan Sindall
- Bouygues UK
- Willmott Dixon Construction
