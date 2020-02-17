Andrew Scott to the fore in £1bn Welsh framework

Andrews Scott Ltd is the only contractor to win a place in all six of the higher value (£1.5m+) lots, competing at the top end against national contractors 10 or 20 times its size. In the lot for projects valued at £15m+, Andrew Scott was chosen ahead of the likes of BAM, Vinci and Kier, who had to make do with a reserve spot.

It success in the framework is likely to fuel further growth for the 150-year-old company, which saw its turnover rise from £37m in the year to June 2018 to nearly £58m in fiscal 2019. Its board of directors includes former rugby international Jonathan Davies.

The South West Wales regional contractors framework has been procured by Carmarthenshire County Council, in association with Ceredigion County Council, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and Swansea Council.

The framework will be used by public sector organisations across the region for construction projects of all sizes over the coming years.

The framework is split across 10 individual value-banded and geographic lots.

The selected contractors in each lot are listed below

Lot 1 – West (Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys) up to £750k (total lot value: £17m)

John Weaver (Contractors)

T Richard Jones (Betws)

Lloyd & Gravell

WRW Construction

WB Griffiths & Son

TAD Builders

Lewis Construction Llanelli

Jones Brothers (Henllan)

Lot 2 – East (Neath Port Talbot and Swansea) up to £750k (total lot value £3.2m)

John Weaver (Contractors)

WRW Construction

TAD Builders

T Richard Jones (Betws)

Jones Brothers (Henllan)

Lot 3 – West £750k-£1.5m (total lot value £40.6m)

Lloyd & Gravell

Tycroes Group

T Richard Jones (Betws)

John Weaver (Contractors)

WB Griffiths & Son

WRW Construction

TAD Builders

Jones Brothers (Henllan)

Lot 4 – East £750k-£1.5m (total lot value £2.7m)

Tycroes Group

John Weaver (Contractors)

WRW Construction

TAD Builders

T Richard Jones (Betws)

Jones Brothers (Henllan)

Lot 5 – West £1.5m- £5m (total lot value £246m)

Tycroes Group

John Weaver (Contractors)

WRW Construction

T Richard Jones (Betws)

Andrew Scott

Interserve Construction

Lloyd & Gravell

Morganstone Construction

Lot 6 – East £1.5m- £5m (total lot value £37m)

Tycroes Group

John Weaver (Contractors)

WRW Construction

T Richard Jones (Betws)

Andrew Scott

Interserve Construction

Morganstone Construction

Lot 7 – West £5m-£9m (total lot value £167m)

Andrew Scott

Interserve Construction

Lloyd & Gravell

BAM Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Kier Western

Morgan Sindall

Wynne Construction

Lot 8 – East £5m-£9m (total lot value £44m)

WRW Construction

Andrew Scott

Interserve Construction

BAM Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Kier Western

Morgan Sindall

Wynne Construction

Lot 9 – £9m-£15m (total lot value £197m)

Andrew Scott

Vinci Construction UK

Kier Western

Bouygues UK

Willmott Dixon Construction

Lot 10 – £15m and above (total lot value £243m)

Andrew Scott

Interserve Construction

Morgan Sindall

Bouygues UK

Willmott Dixon Construction

