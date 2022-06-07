Another acquisition for IBMG's Grant & Stone

Wantage Builders Merchants is a local, independent builders merchant operating from one location in Grove, Wantage, that offers a mix of heavy- and light-side building materials to trade and retail customers.

Wantage will join IBMG’s Grant & Stone business. Branch manager Brian Norris will continue with the business, working with Grant & Stone managing director Mat Miller to integrate it into the group.

Wantage director Vic Cox said: “Having made the decision to retire, it seemed logical to find a partner who would ensure Wantage fulfils its potential. I believe the partnership with IBMG will achieve this. I am confident that this acquisition will provide an excellent home for both our customers and our people who will thrive within a highly respected, independent builders merchant focused on excellent customer service.”

Branch manager Brian Norton said: “The team and I are proud of all that we have built to date, however we recognise that Wantage will be able to achieve much more as part of a larger group. Partnering with IBMG will facilitate this growth and we look forward to continuing this success story together.”

In recent weeks private equity-owned IBMG has also taken over Independent Roofing Supplies in Sussex and Merkko Builders Merchants in Oxfordshire/Berkshire.

