Appleton to lead Van Elle's sheet piling push

Van Elle currently does less than £5m a year of sheet piling works, primarily in its Rail division. Andy Appleton’s remit is to grow the sheet piling business, under the umbrella of Van Elle’s Specialist Piling division.

Andy Appleton was previously managing director of Keltbray Sheet Piling for five years until Keltbray shut the division earlier this year. Before that, he ran his own piling business.

Andy Appleton said: “I’m delighted to be joining Van Elle as sheet piling director. It’s an exciting challenge to be leading sheet piling activity for the company and support growth in this area. I’m hoping to build on the success Van Elle has already had with sheet piling contracts and drive it forward using the experience I have accumulated over more than 30 years in the industry.”

His new boss, specialist piling director Dave Warner, said: “Andy has extensive experience of delivering demanding sheet piling projects across the country, and we’re delighted to have him on board. We have ambitious plans for growth in our core markets and extending our sheet piling offering for our key clients is an important part of our strategy.”

