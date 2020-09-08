Applications open for developers' £47bn framework

The framework will run for four years, with the option to extend to a further 16 months to April 2026, and will be open to all public sector bodies.

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said it was the first framework allowing public sector clients to shortcut the procurement of developers.

The framework features three lots: Property Development via Joint Venture (JV) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV); Long Income Lease and Lease Back; and Property Development Single Site by Development Agreement. These three lots will cover social housing, commercial buildings, student accommodation, health, education, mixed-use schemes and other developments.

For more information or to download the tender documentation, see www.pagabo.co.uk

