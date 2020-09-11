Arcadis develops intelligent buildings capability

Matthew Marson

Matthew Marson, founder of WSP’s Smart Places practice, has moved to Arcadis as regional sector director of manufacturing & technology as part of its intelligent buildings drive.

Arcadis and Iconics will cooperate on the development of software for the building industry, supporting clients with either building alterations or new-build intelligent buildings..

“I’m very excited to join Arcadis and look forward to further exploring the role we can take in supporting British manufacturers in adapting to fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies and how we lead green recovery with measures that deliver and prove Net Zero Carbon,” Matthew Marson said. “By bolstering our intelligent buildings agenda, we’re going to be able to provide our clients with insights they’ve never had before”

