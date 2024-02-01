Arcadis senior partner joins Tilbury Douglas

Andrew Bull

Andrew Bull takes over as Tilbury Douglas infrastructure managing director from Paul Thain, who has retired.

In joining Tilbury Douglas, Andrew Bull is moving back into contracting after six and a half years with consulting engineer Arcadis.

He was previously with Costain for 25 years, where he had roles including head of corporate services, environmental services director and head of the Costain Akins JV.

Craig Tatton, chief operating officer at Tilbury Douglas, said: “We are pleased to welcome Andrew to our highly experienced team, which continues to deliver critically important projects. Looking ahead, we will focus on maintaining and improving our high-quality service and delivery for our customers across the UK.”

Andrew Bull said: "I am really looking forward to joining Tilbury Douglas at what I believe to be an exciting time for the business. With the brand’s strong heritage, it is well positioned for future growth.”

