Armac brings in M27 bridge demolition ahead of schedule

Work to demolish the western part of the Romsey Road bridge over the M27 in Hampshire on Saturday evening

The M27 between junctions 3 and 4 at Romsey was closed in both directions on Friday evening (28th September 2018) and was scheduled to reopen at 5am on Monday morning.

But with good progress and 10 excavators on the job, all fitted with OilQuick couplers, the motorway reopened at 1pm on Sunday, 16 hours early.

During the closure, Armac demolished the western half of the Romsey Road bridge.

Highways England project manager Andrew Winson said: “We are pleased to say that the demolition of the western part of the Romsey Road bridge was completed ahead of schedule, so the M27 has opened earlier than expected.”

The bridge, which carries the A3057 Romsey Road over the M27, is a concrete overbridge constructed in the 1970s and now nearing the end of its life, with cracks appearing in the pre-stressed concrete beams and bridge bearings starting to fail. Main contractor for the £20m bridge replaceemtn scheme is Osborne.

The project is not, as incorrectly reported earlier, part of BAM Nuttall Morgan Sindall Joint Venture’s £218m M27 smart motorway contract.

Osborne's project team will now begin building the new bridge deck at the site compound near the M27 for installation during another weekend closure in April 2019.