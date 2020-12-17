Arup team picked for design of Sydney waterfront pavilion

Illustration by Jessica Spresser and Peter Besley

The pavilion will be built overlooking Watermans Cove at Barangaroo in the central business district of the Australian city. It is designed to be a public meeting space, an event and exhibition venue and ‘an oasis of tranquillity’ said architect, Jessica Spresser.

Barangaroo Pier Pavillion will have columned exteriors, an oculus and a landscaped roof.

New South Wales minister for planning and public spaces, Rob Stokes announced the design as the winner from 170 entrants. He said the timeless design celebrates “the natural elements of land, sea and sky that compose the site”.

Arup’s David Harding said oyster shells will be used in the concrete mix, acknowledging the local tradition of oyster gathering.

He added the Pavilion successfully meets the Barangaroo climate-positive principles to be carbon-neutral, water positive, minimise waste and enhance community wellbeing.

From left: Peter Besley, Jessica Spresser, Rob Stokes, Billie-Grace Dunk and David Harding

“The Barangaroo Pier Pavilion will give the city a new place to enjoy, connect and meet, and take in the sights of Sydney Harbour,” said Arup project manager and engineer Billie-Grace Dunk. “With its simple and elegant design, it speaks to the history and landscape of Barangaroo and considers the users and future of the land. Public space is so important and this design considers community, with inclusion at the core. Environmental and social sustainability was integral to the design, evident in the consideration of material use, structural design and resources.”

The competition brief asked the design teams to create an exemplary work of architecture, that was ambitious, artistic and poetic, while remaining appropriately functional for its required purpose.

The Arup team, led by Dunk and David Harding worked closely with Spresser on creative and functional aspects including structural design, materials, sustainability, lighting, acoustics and landscaping: the partnership will continue for detailed design and construction.

Illustration by Jessica Spresser and Peter Besley

