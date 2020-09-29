Arup team picked for Perth’s first smart freeway

SmartWays Alliance will carry out the AU$47m (£26m) Smart Freeways – Kwinana Northbound project in Perth. The first smart freeway development in Western Australia will see an additional 10km lane from Canning Highway to the Narrows Bridge completed by early 2020.

Smart technology will open and close traffic lanes in the event of an incident and adjust speed limits to allow more through-traffic during busy periods.

The project is intended to increase road capacity by 33 to provide improved journey times for residents in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Arup will be delivering the design of intelligent transport systems (ITS) for all lanes, lane-use signage and coordinated ramp signals.

“Arup is proud of being involved in the first Smart Freeway development in Perth,” said associate principal Nigel Scott. “The addition of the new lane and the lane-use management system will provide improved traffic flow on the freeway, reduce safety hazards and optimise existing infrastructure. We have a history of participating in projects that are shaping Perth, and see this as the next stage in further developing Western Australia.”

