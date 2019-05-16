Arup teams up with Taiwanese university

Tsui and Jeng were joined by representatives from Arup’s Taipei office as well as faculty staff and students from NCKU

The collaboration will cover research, conferences and professional training. Arup will also offer students guidance in design-related courses and overseas internship opportunities.

The agreement was signed by Arup’s East Asia research and development director Ricky Tsui, and Taysheng Jeng, dean of the university’s College of Planning & Design.

Arup has been working closely with the academic sector and has established partnerships with over 150 institutions around the world, said Tsui. “We believe that this collaboration with NCKU’s College of Planning and Design will be a catalyst to integrate our vision to ‘Shape a better world’ with the research and teaching of the college, to jointly create a better, more comfortable living environment for all, with creativity and passion.”

Jeng added: “This MoU will strengthen the global linkage of our Department of Architecture, Department of Urban Planning, Department of Industrial Design and Institute of Creative Industries Design with the industry. The two parties also aim at broadening our students’ horizons and developing their core competencies through delivering a series of innovative practical courses.”

In recent years, Arup has been involved in a number of landmark projects in Taiwan, including Taipei Performing Arts Centre, National Taichung Theater, Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 and Tainan Art Museum Building 2.