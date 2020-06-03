Arup to design Brisbane transit system

Victoria Bridge will be used by buses, pedestrians and cyclists only.

The Brisbane Move consortium, made up of Arup and Acciona, has been chosen as preferred tenderer for the 21km high-frequency electric bus network.

Brisbane City Council said the project will assist in the Covid-19 economic recovery.

The Brisbane Metro will use 60 trackless electric vehicles, each with a capacity of 150 passengers. There will be two routes and 18 stations, including 11 interchange stations connecting with suburban bus and train services. It is expected to come into operation in 2023.

“Arup is extremely proud to help create a sustainable, city-shaping project that will provide greater movement, greater growth and create more jobs and investment opportunities for Brisbane,” said Queensland region leader Beth Woods.

The project, which is co-funded by Brisbane City Council and the Australian Government, also includes delivering on the Adelaide Street Vision, a new tunnel under Adelaide Street, a new active transport connection at North Quay and an upgrade of Brisbane’s Cultural Precinct.

The work will see traffic removed from Victoria Bridge converting it into a ‘green’ bridge exclusively for buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk