Ashe to build Metalcraft training school

The new training school will be on Metalcraft’s Chatteris site in Cambridgeshire. It is funded through a £3.16m grant from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

The plan is to provide training across a range of vocational subjects for between 80 and 130 apprentices per year, with an estimated opening date of early 2022.

Metalcraft commercial director Martin Lawrence said: “The plans for the training school have been warmly welcomed by the local community and we’re looking forward to working closely with the team at Ashe Construction to bring this exciting vision to reality.

“In appointing Ashe as the main contractor for the project, we were impressed not only by their track record in the education and industrial sectors, but also by their own commitment to providing apprenticeships and other training opportunities within their business, which aligns strongly with our own company ethos.”

Ashe Construction managing director Ian Robbins added: “The training school will create a wealth of opportunities in the local area, helping develop a highly-skilled local workforce that will help attract investment to the area. Our aim is always to create buildings that enhance the lives of those who work in and around them and we’re really pleased to be able to play a key role shaping Metalcraft’s vision.”

