Aspire Platforms makes London acquisitions

London Tower Service hires and sells scaffolding towers; sister company LTS Powered Access runs a hire fleet of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). Both companies were previously owned by Steve and Paula Uragallo.

Aspire Platforms was set up in Leigh, Lancashire in 2018 by Vincent Rourke, former head of sales of HSS Hire.

“We are hoping this is a clear statement of Aspires ambition to build the Aspire brand and create a national network of specialist’s access hire services to support our loyal customers across the UK,” he said.

Aspire plans to open specialist aluminium tower depots in Manchester, Yorkshire and Glasgow, he added, and more acquisitions are planned.

Aspire chairman Simon Dunn said: “Our growth and all-round performance in Manchester and Yorkshire, despite the market uncertainty, has been amazing and this has given the board and our young and dynamic management team the confidence to expand into London and the southeast.”

Aspire founder and managing director Vincent Rourke

Aspire Platforms will now fall under the Aspire Group alongside the cross hire division Aspire Connect and Aspire Tower Services.

Aspire Tower Services will be led by newly appointed director Andy Davie, formerly of SGB, Loxam and Instant Upright. Paul Fairhall, a founding director of LTS Powered Access, will remain with the business and manage the London operation. Luke Bowers, formerly a director at HSS Hire, Brandon Tool Hire and Ardent Hire Solutions, will head up Aspire Connect. Andrew Brennan, formerly with HSS Hire and Boels Rentals, will head up the Aspire’s powered access side in both Manchester and London.

