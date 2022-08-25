Aston Villa unveils CGIs of stadium redevelopment

Villa Way view of new North Stand and Villa Live

The club intends to submit a planning application for the redevelopment and expansion of the stadium within the week.

The £100m first phase includes a new North Stand connecting into Trinity Stand, and enhancements to the existing Trinity Stand, increasing the Birmingham stadium’s capacity from its current 42,785 to more than 50,000. The current North Stand was built in 1976.

The development will also see improvements to hospitality with the creation of Villa Live, a commercial venue and community space, including the club shop, food and drink outlets and a club museum.

The move follows a public consultation last month, in which nearly 10,000 local residents and businesses, stakeholders and fans had their say on the plans.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “Following a successful consultation period, we are pleased to announce that we will be submitting our proposals for the redevelopment and expansion of Villa Park at the end of the month.

“We have received a hugely positive response from the local community, our supporters and other stakeholders and are confident that this project will transform both the stadium and the local area.

“These new CGI images showcase our spectacular vision for Villa Park which includes a brand-new commercial destination, Villa Live and high-quality public space for the community. We look forward to continuing to work with all partners to realise our future vision.”

Aston Villa Group made a pre-tax loss of £37.3m in the year to 31st May 2021, following a loss of £99.5m the previous year.

Northwest corner view of Trinity Stand and new North Stand

Witton Lane view of Villa Live and new North Stand

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk