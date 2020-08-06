Atkins JV picked for Irish rail expansion

The work to expand the Kildare Line will be carried out by Atkins with joint venture partners TYPSA and TUC Rail, supported by RPS.

Funding of €8.8m (£8m) for the work had been secured last month.

The upgrade forms part of the Dart Expansion Programme, which aims to improve train frequency and increase customer capacity for Dublin and the surrounding metropolitan area.

The JV will develop the project from concept through to ‘Railway Order’ stage, providing multi-disciplinary consultancy services including project management, preliminary design of the 20km line upgrade and preparation of the Railway Order.

For the Kildare Line, the upgrade will include:

widening the railway from two to four tracks from Park West Station to Heuston and associated structural works to bridges supporting the track;

electrification and re-signalling from Hazelhatch to Heuston and through the Phoenix Park Tunnel to Glasnevin junction;

realignment works to accommodate segregation of Dart and Intercity services.

Tony Mortimer, director of highways and transportation, Ireland, Atkins, said: “The Kildare Line is a key commuter service from Kildare to Dublin and an important part of the Dart expansion programme. We’re excited to work closely with our JV partners and Irish Rail, drawing on our local and global expertise and the latest digital innovations to provide significant capacity enhancements for passengers.”

Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, said: “The Dart Expansion project will ensure the communities we serve - both on the Kildare line and nationally - will gain from better rail services, and a more sustainable future.”

