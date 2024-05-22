  1. Instagram
Thu May 23 2024

Avant starts £137m Doncaster development

19 hours Housing developer Avant Homes has started construction on the first phase of its £137m, 600-home development in Doncaster.

Generic Avant streetscape
Generic Avant streetscape

Called Eden Fields and just off the A630 in Edenthorpe, the 81-acre site will comprise a mix of house styles, from one- to five-bedroom.

The first phase will comprise 248 homes and start to become ready from spring 2025.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director Richard Hosie said: “We are now well under way building a range of multi-tenure homes that are ideal for all types of buyers, whether first time, second steppers, families or downsizers, and are busily creating a new community within Edenthorpe.”

