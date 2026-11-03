Babcock picks KierBAM JV for Devonport upgrades

The upgrades will enhance Devonport’s capability to support the maintenance and availability of current and future submarine fleets.

Works include major civil infrastructure, including a water retaining boundary structure and nuclear licensed components, alongside extensive engineering works. This includes the construction of buttresses, new subways, and in-situ subway structures, plus the installation of rock anchors, dowels, reinforcement and a multi-tonne caisson.

KBJV is a key delivery partner within Babcock’s wider long-term investment programme at Devonport, which will see significant upgrades to infrastructure to meet the evolving requirements of the UK’s Royal Navy. The 10-Dock main works is being delivered by Babcock through their Major Nuclear Capital Programmes business unit at their Devonport facility.

The appointment comes after the joint venture took part in early contractor involvement at the site, which included the commissioning of a concrete batching plant, and development of key site infrastructure such as logistics, facilities, welfare and office accommodation.

Rear Admiral Martyn Boyes, director, submarine support at the DNE, said: “Delivering the infrastructure needed to support our submarines is a shared endeavour across the Defence Nuclear Enterprise and industry. This milestone at 10 Dock demonstrates the strong progress we are making with our industry partners and wider supply chain, underpinned by substantial MOD investment across the enterprise, to provide the capability the Royal Navy needs now and for the future.”