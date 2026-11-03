Citrus opens £2m London training centre

Delegates at a street works course

The 63,600 square foot centre replaces the company’s former Brentwood site and is four times its size. Daily capacity rises to more than 120 delegates, with climate-controlled classrooms and large practical training zones built for Plant Operations, Crane Lifting, New Roads and Street Works, Confined Space, Electrical and Site Safety qualifications.

“This is much more than simply moving to bigger premises,” said Paul Tebbutt, executive director. “We've made a significant investment in Dagenham because we believe in the future of Citrus Training and the opportunities ahead of us. The new centre gives us the capacity, facilities and flexibility to better support our customers across London and the South East, whilst also creating room for the business to grow. It's an important milestone for Citrus Training and something we're really proud of.”

The centre was designed with delegate convenience in mind, and early visitors have highlighted its transport links, including a six-minute walk from Chadwell Heath station on the Elizabeth line, and extensive on-site parking with EV charging.