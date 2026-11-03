Galldris adopts safer charging at Sizewell C

Galldris employees use a large number of power tools on the project, and these had previously been charged in the staff canteen and offices. This led to trip hazards from cables and introduced risks related to battery fires.

This set-up presented a serious risk as well as a major compliance issue, prompting calls from Galldris’ own health and safety team to urgently address the situation with a scalable solution. The Galldris safety experts had seen the Armorgard system at a safety forum lead by the Sizewell C health and safety team.

The principal contractor was also encouraging a safer charging setup. In particular, it saw Armorgard’s flagship VoltHub unit as the right solution ahead of new Class-L fire-safety standards coming into force, and wanted a unit that could connect directly to the site's fire alarm system.

The selection was further reinforced by the direct experience of Julian Beard, Galldris Group’s Health and Safety Manager on the Sizewell C project, who had used VoltHub while part of the safety team in the intake tunnels at Hinkley Point C.

Beard said, "Introducing VoltHub across the site was one of the first initiatives I implemented, especially after seeing the benefits it offered when I worked on Hinkley Point C, including easy storage, improved fire safety, no trailing cables, and desks and tables free from clutter. This enables people to eat and work in peace, without constant beeping in the background. Since using the VoltHub station at Sizewell C, we have reduced damage and product loss, as it has enabled operatives to take responsibility for their own equipment."