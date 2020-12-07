  1. Instagram
Construction News

Mon December 07 2020

Balfour Beatty shuffles executive committee

6 hours Balfour Beatty has made some changes to its group executive committee, with a new man in charge of construction.

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services
Mark Bullock, previously chief executive for Rail & Utilities, is now chief executive of UK Construction Services.  He replaces Dean Banks, who leaves to take on a new role in Australia after a short handover period.

Mark Bullock joined Balfour Beatty in 2012 as managing director of its rail business. Before that he had been managing director of Heathrow Airport and managing director of Select Plant Hire.

Matthew Steele, managing director of Gas & Water, is given additional responsibility for Rail & Utilities as well.

In the USA, Leon Blondin, chief executive of US Buildings is promoted to chief executive of all Balfour Beatty’s US operations.

