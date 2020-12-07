Balfour Beatty shuffles executive committee

Mark Bullock, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services

Mark Bullock, previously chief executive for Rail & Utilities, is now chief executive of UK Construction Services. He replaces Dean Banks, who leaves to take on a new role in Australia after a short handover period.

Mark Bullock joined Balfour Beatty in 2012 as managing director of its rail business. Before that he had been managing director of Heathrow Airport and managing director of Select Plant Hire.

Matthew Steele, managing director of Gas & Water, is given additional responsibility for Rail & Utilities as well.

In the USA, Leon Blondin, chief executive of US Buildings is promoted to chief executive of all Balfour Beatty’s US operations.

