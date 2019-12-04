Balfour Beatty wins £150m A2 junctions upgrade

Bean screenshot from the flythrough video below

Subject to planning, Balfour Beatty’s work includes construction of a new slip road and widening existing roads. At the Bean junction, a new bridge will be constructed for southbound traffic, which will be to the east of the existing Bean Lane overbridge, and a new slip road will be built onto the A2 for eastbound traffic. Northbound traffic will use the existing overbridge.

At the Ebbsfleet junction, the road that links the two roundabouts will be widened to two lanes.

A public inquiry into the project was held in October 2019 and the planning inspector is currently preparing a report for the secretary of state of transport.

Highways England hopes to get construction started in the spring and completed in 2022/23.

