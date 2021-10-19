Ballymore submits plans for third Silvertown riverfront scheme

CGI of Ballymore's plans

Ballymore wants to develop the Unex-Thames Road Industrial Estate, the company’s third scheme along this stretch of Thames riverfront in Silvertown.

Plans for the site envisage construction of up to 1,610 new homes, including three-storey townhouses, lower blocks of six to nine storeys and taller blocks of between 15 and 18 storeys. There would also be light industrial and commercial space and a two-form entry primary school. The proposal also features a public park along the river and community leisure facilities.

If planning is successful, construction could start in 2023, with the site complete 2027.

The masterplan, designed by Glenn Howells Architects and HAL architects, was designed and evolved through workshops with the Greater London Authority, the London Borough of Newham, its design review panel and other stakeholders.

The site is currently occupied by industrial warehouses, a concrete batching plant and a scrap yard. It was identified as suitable for mixed-use development in the Newham Local Plan 2018.

Ballymore group managing director John Mulryan said: “We look forward to continuing the regeneration story of this area of London as we have been able to define much of Newham’s riverfront through our Royal Wharf and Riverscape developments. As well as providing much-needed new homes for London, our vision is to create an area that excites and inspires, opening up the riverfront for everyone and forming a vibrant, dynamic and amenity-rich new neighbourhood.”

