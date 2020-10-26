  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue October 27 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. BAM achieves final breakthrough for Cannstatt Tunnel

BAM achieves final breakthrough for Cannstatt Tunnel

1 day The final breakthrough has taken place in the construction of the Cannstatt Tunnel, which forms part of the Stuttgart-Ulm rail project in Germany.

BAM subsidiary Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau has been carrying out the tunnelling as part of a joint venture working for client DBPSU.

The small group of people invited to witness the breakthrough included Baden-Württemberg's transport minister Winfried Hermann, DB infrastructure director Ronald Pofalla and tunnel sponsor Andrea Klöber.

The breakthrough, which took place at a depth of about 13m, completes the drive for the 3.5km-long tunnel. Some further work continue until about mid-December.

The new tunnel will connect the Mittnachtstraße S-Bahn station via the new Neckar Bridge with the existing route from Stuttgart Central Station in the direction of Cannstatt from 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »