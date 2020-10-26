BAM achieves final breakthrough for Cannstatt Tunnel

BAM subsidiary Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau has been carrying out the tunnelling as part of a joint venture working for client DBPSU.

The small group of people invited to witness the breakthrough included Baden-Württemberg's transport minister Winfried Hermann, DB infrastructure director Ronald Pofalla and tunnel sponsor Andrea Klöber.

The breakthrough, which took place at a depth of about 13m, completes the drive for the 3.5km-long tunnel. Some further work continue until about mid-December.

The new tunnel will connect the Mittnachtstraße S-Bahn station via the new Neckar Bridge with the existing route from Stuttgart Central Station in the direction of Cannstatt from 2025.

