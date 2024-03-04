Bam breaks ground on Northumberland campus

CGI of the new school/s

The development sees Bam create new premises for Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School on a shared campus in Seaton Valley, with capacity for 1,000 pupils.

It has been designed by Ryder Architecture to be net zero carbon in operation, to keep energy bills down.

Sports facilities including a fitness studio, swimming pool and 3G pitch will be available for use by local residents.

At a ground breaking ceremony last week Bam construction director Tony Fitzgerald said: “In terms of size, this is one of the biggest sites we’ve worked with and includes extensive sports facilities. As well as turning these plans into reality – we'll also be working closely with the schools to involve young people as much as possible – from providing real-world work experience in the many disciplines within the construction industry, to apprenticeship opportunities.”

