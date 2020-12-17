  1. Instagram
Thu December 17 2020

  3. BAM Farrans mobilises for Great Yarmouth bridge

5 hours Norfolk County Council has given BAM Farrans Joint Venture a January start date for its £121m Great Yarmouth bridge project.

Artist's impression of the planned bridge
Artist's impression of the planned bridge

The Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing, is expected to transform the town, easing traffic congestion and improving links to the port and enterprise zone.

A joint venture of BAM Nuttall and Farrans Construction was selected in January 2019 for the £75m main construction contract for the twin-leaf bascule bridge. Development consent was secured in September 2020.

News of works beginning in early January 2021 follows confirmation from the Department for Transport on 25th November 2020 of a government contribution of £98m for the new bridge. The project is expected to cost £121m overall, with the remainder of funding coming from local sources.

BAM Farrans will begin with the upgrading of William Adams Way and the construction of a new roundabout.

The new bridge is expected to be completed and open to traffic by early 2023.

