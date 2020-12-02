BAM gets going on another Portsmouth warehouse

CGI of the latest unit to go up at Dunsbury Business Park

BAM Construction will build the fifth unit at the 45-acre business park, which was formerly farm land. BAM Design is the masterplan architect for the site.

Unit five will be a 10,000m2 industrial warehouse and 750m2 office, which is being taken by Bio Pure Technologies Ltd, part of the industrial pipework specialist Watson-Marlow. The building is expected to be ready for occupation in 2022.

BAM previously built three other sheds on the park, which are now occupied by 3M, Fat Face, VW, and DPD UK. The new facility is the largest of the plots to be developed so far.

Kevin Hudson, the city council's head of development, said: “This is the largest development of a dedicated manufacturing facility on the south coast this year. It's also the biggest new warehouse facility to be built on the south coast since BAM built a global headquarters for international clothing brand Fat Face in 2017 – also at Dunsbury Park.”

John Rixon, commercial manager for BAM’s southeast team, said: “Our enabling works across the whole of the business park put us in an excellent position to compete for each unit, but we have to prove the quality and value of what we do each time. Its pleasing to build on a strong relationship with Portsmouth City Council and on the strong track record we have down here on the south coast.”

BAM has already started site preparation work while the final contract details were agreed and is now starting works in earnest.

