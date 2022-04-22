Bam Nuttall’s £200m road scheme clears planning

The £200m project will see Bam Nuttall build a 2.5km link road between junction 1 of the M54 and junction 11 of the M6.

The scheme also includes a new junction at M54 junction 1 to provide direct links to and from the M54 and the new link road, and to maintain the connections to the local road network. There will also be a new junction at M6 Junction 11 with capacity improvements.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Highways England (as it then was) on 31st January 2020 and accepted for examination a month later.

Currently, there is no direct motorway link from the M54 to the northbound M6, which means high volumes of both long distance and local traffic use the local roads to travel this route.

