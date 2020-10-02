BAM revives old Stothert & Pitt HQ

CGI of what Newark Works should be like after BAM has done its stuff

BAM’s £7m contract for the development of the old Newark Works building is part of the Bath Quays South project, which BAM is already delivering next door (valued separately at more than £21m).

Newark Works was home to one of Bath’s most famous engineering companies, Stothert & Pitt. Stothert & Pitt made dockside cranes that kept ports around the world moving until the advent of containerisation contributed to its ultimate demise as a manufacturing entity.

BAM’s contract covers the full refurbishment of the old buildings including new roof structures, replacement windows, and full internal reconfiguration to create 40,000 sq ft of workspace with ancillary retail and leisure facilities.

The 16-month build programme has just started and it is scheduled to be completed and ready for businesses to move in by December 2021.

BAM construction director Neil Dorrington said: “BAM are already instrumental in the regeneration of Bath South Quays as a whole. Current work includes a new office block (No1 Bath Quays), flood defences and foundations for the new pedestrian footbridge. The latter will link Bath South Quays to the recently upgraded North Bank and the future Bath Quays North redevelopment. As Newark Works abuts our existing scheme we are delighted to assist in breathing new life into them.

“The new scheme involves refurbishing the old Newark Works building, which is a difficult site, with dilapidated buildings, sensitive planning and conservation issues. We will create new floors and roofs, install lifts and rejuvenate the four buildings, two of which are listed.

“Although we use digital construction techniques to create modern buildings such as off-site manufacture and assembly, drone surveys and more, as a firm that has traded for over 150 years we understand the significance of such historic buildings and can also bring to it the sensitivity that is requires.”

