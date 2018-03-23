BAM takes over on One Chamberlain Square

Work on One Chamberlain Square at Paradise Birmingham has restarted after the appointment of a new main contractor.

Work was halted on 15th January 2018 when the original contactor, Carillion, went into liquidation.

BAM Construction, which is currently building Two Chamberlain Square, will now manage the completion of One Chamberlain Square and the existing building supply chain. It formally took over the site on 23rd March 2018.

The majority of subcontractors who were working on the building under Carillion will now return.

The building, which topped out in December 2017, will be handed over to PwC in early 2019 for its Birmingham office relocation. That PwC is assisting with the liquidation of Carillion is coincidence.

Demolition contractor DSM has remained active on site at Paradise throughout the winter, maintaining the programme for Two Chamberlain Square.

Rob Groves, regional director of developer manager Argent, said: “Ever since Carillion went into liquidation on 15th January we have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure disruption to Paradise was kept to a minimum. Having BAM on board for the building along with remaining close to subcontractors and the supply chain means we are now able to move ahead with getting One Chamberlain Square completed as soon as we can. We will be very pleased to see contractors back on site later this month and the building progressing towards completion over the next year.”

BAM Construction regional director Rod Stiles said: “Our work on Two Chamberlain Square started last month and having already taken on many of Carillion’s high calibre existing team we are now working closely with the existing supply chain to recommence construction on One Chamberlain Square as well. Our ability to work efficiently and fairly with the supply chain is one of the factors that distinguish BAM’s approach to collaborative construction and is an integral part of our ability to solve problems. Paradise Birmingham is a critical part of this city’s development. We’re delighted to be so intimately involved.”

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: “Paradise Birmingham is central to our wider regeneration vision for the city. It is vital to the local economy, so to get a new main contractor on board in the shape of BAM to complete One Chamberlain Square is an important next step. This move not only supports existing jobs in the supply chain but also helps to secure local construction skills. Completing the first new buildings at Paradise next year will transform the historic civic space in the heart of the city and help us fulfil the potential of this vitally important development.”

At 1.8 million square feet, Paradise Birmingham comprises 10 new buildings, with offices, shops, bars, cafés, restaurants and a four star hotel across 17 acres. The Paradise Birmingham redevelopment is being brought forward through Paradise Circus Ltd Partnership (PCLP), a private-public joint venture with Birmingham City Council. The private sector funding for Phase One and Two is being managed by Hermes Investment Management which has partnered with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on the first phase of the development. Argent is the development manager.

Further Images