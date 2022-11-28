Bam wins £40m Yeovil College rebuild

CGI of the new college buildings

Yeovil College was one of 16 UK colleges selected by the Department for Education (DfE) last year to share of the £1.5bn further education capital transformation fund.

The college is now starting public consultation on its plans to rebuild facilities over the next four years.

College principal Mark Bolton said: “The public consultation event formally kickstarts the biggest investment in education in Yeovil and our local area in our living history. The quality and appointment of these spaces will be amazing for our community, our business environment and our future learners, creating the spaces to fulfil our high aspirations.

“The campus transformation plans will deliver a campus which reflects our approach and attitude to all that we do – only the best is good enough at Yeovil College. This is game-changing for the people of south Somerset and north and west Dorset.

“The DfE investment secures a big piece in the jigsaw for our ambitious £50m-plus campus transformation plan, which commenced in 2020 and will be completed over the next four years in a very mindful and considered way.

“With more than £12m worth of development already invested in our college over the past year, we are making significant progress in driving higher and technical skills needed by our local business community.”

Bam Construction director Graham Kindgon said: “Our sustainability credentials for creating net zero carbon schemes in the education sector are exceptionally strong so this fantastic new development for Yeovil College is an ideal opportunity for us to work together collaboratively, creating the kind of built environment that people want to learn in for the future.

“Our experience in circularity of materials, digital construction, engineering and designing for sustainability and in passive design techniques will assist us in meeting the needs of the modern learning environment and doing so responsibly.”

He added: “The result will be a net zero carbon in operation campus based on the Department for Education’s sustainability principles. This means maximising natural light, using thermal mass to regulate internal temperatures, and integrating cross ventilation to give great air quality.

“Air source heat pumps will be used for heating and hot water, dimmable LED lighting supplements natural light, and reduced energy consumption measures. The buildings are designed to generate sufficient electricity throughout the year to meet their annual electrical demands.”

