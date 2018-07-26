BAM wins contract for German sports centre

The contract, which has a value of more than €22m (£19.5m), was awarded to BAM Sports by BSG Bau- und Servicegesellschaft.

The sports complex will accommodate 5,000 spectators, a business club for 250 visitors and six business suites with 15 seats each. Other features include a large commercial kitchen, various food and drinks stands and storage rooms.

The facilities will be used by schools and sports clubs as well as for top sport events, especially premier league basketball and handball matches.

Construction activities will start in September and completion is scheduled for the end of 2019.