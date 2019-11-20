BAM wins Danish school and sports contract

Image by Rubow Arkitekter

The project will be carried out in partnership with architects Rubow Arkitekter and Nøhr & Sigsgaard, as well as the engineering firm Rambøll.

The city of Copenhagen project will be build in the Arena Quarter of Ørestad, a developing urban area that is located on the island of Amager, south of the city centre.

A sports hall and swimming pool will be built as part of the project, which has a contract value of more than €60m (£51m).

The Arenakvarteret Skole (Arena Quarter school, AKS) will be built on a site with an area of approximately 8,500m2 next to the multifunctional Royal Arena stadium. AKS will accommodate about 1,120 students and will have approximately 17,500m2 of floor space. BAM Danmark is expected to complete the project in March 2023.

In September this year, BAM Danmark also won a contract from the city of Copenhagen for a community school in Sluseholmen with a project value of €46m.

BAM Danmark managing director Bo Svendsen said: “BAM Danmark has been a construction company in the Danish market for almost six years and has already delivered very important projects. As the Danish subsidiary of Royal BAM Group, BAM Danmark benefits from a strong network of European sister companies. Major school and education projects have successfully been completed and two new school projects are in progress. In co-operation with our architects and engineering partners, we are very proud that we can contribute to the further development of Ørestad by this iconic project.”

