Banner signs up as Sany dealer

Left to right are Leigh Harris (Sany), Bob Gowling (Banner Contracts), Tony Thorpe (Sany), Mike Banner and Andrew Banner (both Banner Contracts)

With sales of more than US$10bn last year, Sany is the fifth biggest producer of construction machinery in the world but has so far failed to take the UK market by storm since entering in 2015.

Banner Contracts will be hoping to help change that, taking responsibility for all sales and support of Sany excavators across Yorkshire and the northeast.

“We were very impressed by the professionalism of the Banner team, as well as, their extensive support network across the northeast of England,” said Simon Zhu, Sany UK & Ireland managing director.

Banner Contracts managing director Mike Banner said: “Over the past number of years, we have watched the Sany range of excavators grow and are very proud to represent this brand across the northeast region. The feedback on the product’s performance has filled us with great confidence and now look forward to a great future as part of the Sany family in the UK.”

Banner Plant joins a Sany UK network that currently includes Sleater Plant in Norther Ireland and Truro Tractors in Cornwall.

