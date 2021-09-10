Barhale appoints operations director

Dave Lally

David Lally has risen up the ranks at Barhale since joining in 2011 to work on London Olympics projects.

He was promoted from senior general foreman to southern region operations manager in 2015 and supervised the delivery of AMP6 work for Thames Water.

As operations director will report to the new chief executive, Martin Brown, who joins Barhale from Keltbray this month.

Barhale director Andy Flowerday said: “With more than 20 years in civil engineering, including 10 years at Barhale, he fully understands the delivery challenges we face and the core values that the company pursues in all of its projects.

“David’s role will focus on providing direct engagement between frontline operational teams and senior management throughout all business units. His primary responsibilities will be maximising productivity and resource utilisation, programme achievement and ‘right first time’ delivery, together with supporting and responding to operational needs to mitigate issues and maximise opportunities.”

